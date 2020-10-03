During his appearance on WINCLY, Ben Carter spoke about his training at a wrestling school that Seth Rollins was heavily involved in. Here’s what he had to say:

They absolutely do not just slap a name on the school, and that’s it. They’re very involved with everything, and that was something that really was very cool, being a part of the training program, because there was those kind of queries of how involved was Rollins, in particular, going to be with the schedule, but I think he missed the first two weeks because he was in Saudi Arabia on a European tour. And then the rest of the 10 weeks, he didn’t miss a single training session. It still doesn’t feel real to me that I get to be under those guy’s learning tree, and I could hit them up literally at any point for advice or even to work out with, but it’s great. I can’t say enough good things about it.

Anything that Seth will tell you, Marek will tell you and then some. Marek’s just got such a good brain for the business, but the biggest thing that I learned from being at the school, which I think that you’ll find it tough to find somewhere else in the country that gives you that kind of insight, is that is the psychology behind wrestling. I look at the matches I had before I graduated from Black and Brave after, and my god, it’s like night and day in terms of things making sense and as I said, the psychology behind it. So I think that’s the biggest takeaway that I’ve had from it. I feel so much more of a complete performer rather than just a guy that can do flippy stuff.