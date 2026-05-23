For years, Bill Anderson was a key part of pro wrestling in the Southwestern United States. After a successful career in the ring including being accused of taking the “marijuana pills” by Tennessee promoter Nick Gulas, Anderson settled in on the Southwest partnering with legendary wrestler Red Bastien to train wrestlers. Some of the wrestlers who were trained by Anderson include Sting, Ultimate Warrior, Rod Price, Angel of Death, Louie Spicolli, and more. Anderson would also work LA area WWF events and scored a win over “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff amongst others. He’d also often serve as the local area ring announcer. Anderson did tours of Japan with the hardcore FMW group in the early 1990’s and continued training talent in Southern California for years to come.

Anderson left California in the early 2000’s and settled in the Phoenix, Arizona area. Over the past few decades, his health has declined with a cancer battle and mobility issues surfacing.

Well, Bob Seager once sang “Rock and Roll never Forgets.” And, neither does pro wrestling!

Joey Munoz and the Santino Bros are presenting an evening in honor of Bill Anderson in the LA area in Azusa, California on June 19th.

Joey Munoz wrote the following about the event:

BILL ANDERSON BENEFIT SHOW. I’ve known Bill Anderson for a long time. Before Santino Bros became what it is today, before the sold out crowds, before the success, Bill was one of the people who gave us his time, his support and his belief. He never had to. But he did. He did this at a time when many would not even give us the time of day. Right now Bill is dealing with serious medical issues and needs our help. On Friday June 19th in Azusa, we’re coming together the only way we know how. Through professional wrestling. This show isn’t about us. It’s about giving back to a man who spent a lifetime giving to this business and helping others along the way. If you’ve ever enjoyed a Santino Bros show, trained with us, supported us, or simply want to help one of the good guys, we’d love to see you there. All proceeds will go directly to Bill’s medical fund. • FRIDAY JUNE 19th at 8pm • VFW, AZUSA, CA. https://BILLANDERSONSHOW.eventbrite.com • Tix: If you are a friend or student of Bill’s and would like to contribute to the show, please DM me. We’d love to have as many people as possible who has a connection with Bill take part.

Source: www.WrestlingEpicenter.com