Indie star Benjamin Carter issued the following statement on his Twitter announcing that he has tested positive for COVID-19. This comes one day after Carter got his name trending on online for his matchup against Scorpio Sky on AEW’s one-hour Dynamite special on TNT.

Carter writes, “Man. You literally can’t write it. After this Tuesday I was on an all time high…an to be honest, I kinda still am. The outpouring of support recently has been utterly mind blowing and I can’t thank everyone enough. Having said that, I had some really cool things lined up in the coming weeks that I now have to back out of. All of which really stings. But hey, I feel fine. I guess I don’t really taste my food as much as I normally do, but I feel fine. For now anyways. Cheers again for all the love that’s been shown. I’m truly living my American Dream.”

An update on my immediate future: pic.twitter.com/DnqILhxQ11 — Benjamin Carter (@bencarterbxb) September 24, 2020

Carter joins fellow AEW star Lance Archer as wrestlers who have recently tested positive for the virus. As reported earlier AEW kept several stars off of recently television tapings as a precaution for COVID-19, with some exhibiting symptoms. Whether Carter is the first of many to admit their diagnosis remains to be seen.