The wife of the late AEW star PAC has shared an emotional tribute to her husband following his passing last month.

PAC, whose real name was Benjamin Satterley, passed away on September 27. His death was announced by All Elite Wrestling, prompting an outpouring of tributes from wrestlers, fans and others throughout the industry.

On Monday, October 12, Satterley’s wife, Natalie, took to social media to reflect on their life together, sharing memories of their relationship and the future they had planned.

The couple had known each other for more than two decades, having first become friends 21 years ago before beginning their romantic relationship two years later. They had been married for 11 years.

“Thank you for our beautiful life darling. Twenty one years ago we became friends, nineteen years ago we fell in love and eleven years ago we were married. Two souls entwined in one; my best friend and better half.”

Natalie went on to reflect on how hard her husband had worked to provide for their future, including the life they hoped to enjoy together following his eventual retirement from professional wrestling.

“You always worked so incredibly hard to ensure we would have a great life together, both now and once you had retired. The cruelty of having all of our future hopes and dreams snatched away will never feel real.”

She also shared some of the everyday activities they had been looking forward to upon his return home, including spending time with friends, setting up a new home gym and enjoying time together.

“You were so excited to get home to us, you were going to shoot hoops all week with your best mates, we were going to set up your new home gym and take Wilfie for some autumnal walks, have pizza at Rudy’s on your cheat day, go to the match, see Sam Campbell live.”

In another heartbreaking portion of the tribute, Natalie described the difficulty of coming to terms with his absence and the reality that the plans they had made together would never come to fruition.

“We’re all just waiting for you to walk through the door again darling, and the idea that will never happen is beyond comprehension. I can’t believe it’s been over two weeks already since we last spoke, I can’t believe I’m making this post.”

She concluded her message by promising that the family would do its best to support one another through the tragedy, while acknowledging the lasting impact of his loss.

“We will try our hardest to get through this nightmare and look after each other as I know that’s what you would want, but we will miss you every minute, of every hour, of every day. Love you eternally pet.”

PAC was 40 years old.