WWE Speed delivered a fresh installment on Wednesday, officially kicking off a new number one contender tournament for the Speed Championship.

In the opening round, Berto (Humberto Carrillo) of Legado del Fantasma faced off against Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson. Berto secured the win with a sit-out powerbomb, pinning Wilson with just 48 seconds left on the three-minute clock. He now advances to the semifinals, where he’ll meet the winner of Friday’s upcoming bout between Noam Dar and Lexis King.

Originally, Joaquin Wilde was set to face Lexis King, but he was injured during the taping of their match earlier this week. Wilde was reportedly knocked out cold during the bout but later provided an update saying he’s doing well. Despite that, he has been pulled from this Saturday’s WWE-AAA Worlds Collide event.

The winner of the tournament will go on to challenge WWE Speed Men’s Champion El Grande Americano (Chad Gable), who captured the title from Dragon Lee last month and is awaiting his first challenger.

WWE Speed airs on X every Wednesday at 12/11c. Watch the complete June 4, 2025 episode of WWE Speed via the media player embedded below.