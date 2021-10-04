AEW star Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor, better known as the Best Friends, recently spoke with the Northeast Times about a wide range of topics, including how much Trent is missed since he’s been gone from action due to surgery. Hear what they had to say below.

Trent admits it has been hard being absent, but looks forward to his return in front of a live crowd:

“Of course it’s been hard. I think I had surgery the day of the taping of the final Dynamite before going on the road. I had surgery immediately after, it makes me so excited to be in front of fans.”

Taylor adds that he misses Trent, but is not shy of friend in AEW:

“It’s hard not having him around, but I do have Orange Cassidy, who is a good friend. Orange Cassidy is still on the road, we’re married like me and Trent used to be. We ride together, most of our things are together. He’s in Philly, too. I’ve been lucky with that. I have so many friends in AEW.”

Taylor comments on how fast AEW is growing:

“It’s crazy to me, it still feels like the same promotion with all my friends doing something on the grand scale, but we added so many people. It’s growing so fast. So much buzz, You remember even back then (when the promotion started in 2019) it was hard to get on TV back then, Now there’s like 500 dudes. It’s growing so fast.”