AEW stars Chuck Taylor and Trent, better known as the Best Friends, were recent guests on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights are below.

On having friends in NXT and how he wants the brand to succeed:

I know everyone. Like, people talk about this fake bulls–t rivalry between AEW and NXT. Those are all my friends. I was a groomsman at Johnny Gargano’s wedding. I want them to succeed, too. Not at the expense of us, obviously. Everyone on TV, I pretty much know. Like, it’s weird.

How they created the Best Friends name:

We did BOLA, and then the day after BOLA, they have everyone that lost their BOLA match in the 10-man,” Trent said. “We were in that, and I don’t remember why but they just called our tag name. The five guys in the match were called, ‘Best Friends.’ And then the next show, me and Dustin were just booked as, ‘Best Friends.’ We were like, ‘Oh, OK.’ We didn’t choose this; we just kind of kept getting booked as ‘Best Friends’ for a while.

How they reunited in Ring of Honor:

They moved him to the heavyweight division and then they brought me into Ring of Honor almost as a one-off. I think, possibly, it was for that six-man,” Taylor recalled. “I think I got a good reaction and they started booking me more in Ring of Honor with the two of them. I think Tiger Hattori was at a Ring of Honor show at one of the War of the Worlds things. He was like, ‘Oh, you guys could tag team.’ He’s the best. But then they booked us for the World Tag League – that’s kind of how we got back together.

