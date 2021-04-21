The Best of Mankind collection was added to Peacock today. It includes matches with the likes of The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and more.
The three-hour-plus presentation is hosted by Matt Camp. Here is the synopsis:
“The darkest, yet most lovable of Mick Foley’s personas looks to have a nice day as he battles his fiercest rivals in this match collection. Featuring his legendary Hell in a Cell Match against The Undertaker as well as classic bouts against Superstars including The Rock, Shawn Michaels and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.”