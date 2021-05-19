The Best of Rob Van Dam collection was added to Peacock today. It includes matches with the likes of John Cena, Jeff Hardy, and more.
The three-hour-plus presentation is hosted by Matt Camp. Here is the synopsis:
Rob Van Dam wows fans in the ECW Arena and thrills the WWE Universe in this collection of his greatest matches. Featured bouts include an in-ring classic with Jerry Lynn, an extreme Hardcore Title collision against Jeff Hardy and his historic WWE Championship Match challenging John Cena.