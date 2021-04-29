The Best of Ronda Rousey collection was added to Peacock today. It includes matches with the likes of Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair and more.

The two-hour-plus presentation is hosted by Matt Camp. Here is the synopsis:

Ronda Rousey steps foot inside the squared circle, staking her claim as The Baddest Woman on the Planet in this collection of her greatest matches. Rousey gets rowdy as she teams with Kurt Angle to battle Triple H & Stephanie McMahon, challenges Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship and goes head-to-head with Nikki Bella.