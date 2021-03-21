A Best of Steve Austin collection was added to the WWE Network today. It includes matches with the likes of The Rock, Triple H, The Undertaker, and more.

Below is the synopsis for this latest WWE Network compilation:

“When the glass shatters, that can only mean one thing: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is on his way to the squared circle. In this collection of his greatest matches, The Texas Rattlesnake stomps mudholes and delivers Stunner after Stunner to opponents like The Rock, Bret “Hit Man” Hart and The Undertaker.”

You can check it out here.