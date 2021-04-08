The Best of WrestleMania in the 2010s collection was added to Peacock today. It includes matches with the likes of John Cena, Becky Lynch, Shawn Michaels, and more.
The three-hour-plus presentation is hosted by Matt Camp. Here is the synopsis:
The Rock, The Undertaker, John Cena and the biggest Superstars of the 2010s take center stage in the best WrestleMania bouts of the decade. Shawn Michaels puts his career on the line against The Deadman, Kofi Kingston soars to new heights and Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch bring the Women’s Evolution front and center.