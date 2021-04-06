The Best of WrestleMania in the 90s collection was added to Peacock today. It includes matches with the likes of The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Shawn Michaels, and more.

The three-hour-plus presentation is hosted by Todd Pettengill. Here are the matches:

*Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior at Wrestlemania VI.

*Randy Savage vs. The Ultimate Warrior at Wrestlemania VII.

*Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart at Wrestlemania X.

*Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels Ladder Match at Wrestlemania X.

*Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin I Quit Match with Ken Shamrock as the guest referee at Wrestlemania 13.

*Shawn Michaels vs. Steve Austin with Mike Tyson at ringside at Wrestlemania XIV.

*The Rock vs. Steve Austin at Wrestlemania XV.