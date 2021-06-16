The Best WWE Moment is returning to The ESPYS.

WWE and ESPN announced today that the Best WWE Moment category will be back at the 2021 ESPYS Awards, and the WWE Universe will be able to pick the winner. Voting is open now at this link.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took home the Best WWE Moment Award in 2019 for his return to RAW to announce that his leukemia was in remission. Reigns has been nominated again this year, along with 15 other moments from the past year.

The 2021 ESPYS will air Saturday, July 10 on ABC. The first round of voting is comprised of the following 8 match-ups:

MATCH 1

* Dominik Mysterio makes in-ring debut at SummerSlam, with dad Rey Mysterio in his corner

* Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown and aligns with Paul Heyman

MATCH 2

* Pat McAfee confronts and punts Adam Cole

* Goldberg returns to challenge Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship

MATCH 3

* Keith Lee breaks Adam Cole’s record 403-day reign as NXT Champion at The Great American Bash

* Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair become the first Black women to battle in a WrestleMania main event

MATCH 4

* Edge wins the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble and becomes the third person ever to win from the No. 1 spot

* Kevin Owens stuns Logan Paul at WrestleMania

MATCH 5

* Sasha Banks wins the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell

* Randy Orton sets The Fiend on fire at TLC

MATCH 6

* Undertaker celebrates his 30th anniversary and gives his final farewell

* Bobby Lashley wins WWE Championship for the first time

MATCH 7

* Bayley turns on Sasha Banks

* Bad Bunny teams with Damian Priest at WrestleMania and unveils a “Bunny Destroyer”

MATCH 8

* Bianca Belair wins the Women’s Royal Rumble, sets record for longest time spent in the match

* The Miz cashes in MITB at Elimination Chamber, becomes the first two-time Grand Slam champ

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.