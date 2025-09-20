AEW All Out: Toronto kicked off with a bang on Saturday afternoon.

The opening bout of the highly-anticipated All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event today at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, saw reunited hometown legends Adam Copeland and Christian Cage join forces to take on the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

In the end, it was the Canadian legends who managed to get their hands raised in victory. Along the way, “The Rated-R Superstar” Adam Copeland paid homage to former WWE rival John Cena by using some of his signature moves and spots throughout the match.

This was in reaction to Cena doing the same for Copeland, using his mannerisms and Spear set-up and execution during his match with Logan Paul at WWE Clash In Paris.

Adam Copeland pays tribute to John Cena by using his signature moves.#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/1wuQUx3Sb5 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 20, 2025

Another newsworthy item to come out of the C&C vs. FTR tag-team opener at AEW All Out: Toronto on September 20 was the AEW debut of WWE Hall of Fame legend “The Glamazon” Beth Phoenix.

Beth Copeland came out as a surprise late in the match, making a run-in to help out Copeland and Cage when “Big” Stokely Hathaway became an issue at ringside. Copeland ran down after soaking up a big pop at the top of the stage, and speared Hathaway at the bottom of the ramp.

After the match wrapped up, however, FTR delivered a vicious beatdown on the winners, which included Beth Copeland taking the spiked piledriver from Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All Out 2025 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.