A WWE Hall of Fame legend has surfaced with an update on her family dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.
“The Glamazon” Beth Phoenix checked in on social media on Tuesday evening to share an update on herself, Adam Copeland and the rest of the Copeland family, as they recover from issues related to Hurricane Helene.
The women’s wrestling star shared the following statement via her official Instagram page:
“Copeland Update: The Copeland Family is safe and gathered together. Thank you to all that have reached out!! After several days of no cell phones, no power, no water, limited gas and travel, we are finally getting our feet back on the ground. We have been blessed to be unharmed and have minimal damage to our home and our loved ones’ homes after the catastrophic Hurricane Helene. Because we have had limited access to the internet or media, this is the first time I have been able to observe all of the horrifying footage of our beloved Asheville and affected areas through the lens of others. To say I am overwhelmed is an understatement. While we all grieve process and rebuild as a community, I wanted to share a story of an experience we had.”