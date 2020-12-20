– WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix took to Twitter to remember Chyna as well as talk about her legacy and how she inspired her.

Phoenix wrote, “Joanie redefined the role and image of a woman for me. I ca”t tell you how much I wanted the chance to make this moment happen. Chyna’s influence on me and the evolution of the female role model cannot be forgotten or understated. #ThankYouJoanie”

