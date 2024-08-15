“The Glamazon” is no longer under contract to World Wrestling Entertainment.

During a brand new sit-down interview on “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet,” WWE Hall of Fame legend Beth Phoenix confirmed recent reports regarding her contract with WWE expiring, making her free-and-clear to sign elsewhere.

“I am currently a free agent,” Phoenix stated. “I have a great relationship with WWE. I treasured my time there. I feel like there is more and other opportunities that have presented themselves and I feel the motivation now to explore and explore what else is out there and explore myself.”

Phoenix continued, “My relationship with WWE hasn’t changed. I have so many friends there and I appreciate and enjoy the product as I always have. I love NXT. I have a special place in my heart for NXT and the system. Seeing people come up and go through that excitement of developing themselves for the big time. I love WWE. I always will.”