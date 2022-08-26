WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss her appearance on this past Monday’s edition of Raw, and whether or not she plans on wrestling former women’s champion Rhea Ripley, who has been feuding with her husband Edge as a member of the Judgement Day faction. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On possibly wrestling Rhea Ripley in the future:

“This is the answer everyone hates; we’ll have to see. [laughs]. I don’t know. With wrestling, I take it one day at a time. Everything changes, anything can happen. That’s a young lady I have loved watching grow and flourish and thrive. Adam’s [Edge] promo was a shoot. The intention of having Rhea, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor from the start was to give three talents that deserve to be at the top of the heap that platform. They also have to shine on that platform. We saw Damian Priest kick ass on Monday.”

Says she was not happy about Ripley’s low-blow on Edge:

“Rhea Ripley is stepping up and standing out like she deserves. I’m not really happy about the ball shot. I want to say nice things, but that pissed me off. I hold a grudge, deep in my heart. Whether or not I get to exact some revenge remains to be seen. I’d love to see it happen.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)