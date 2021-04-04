The latest edition of WWE Icons featured backstory on WWE Hall of Famer and former women’s champion Beth Phoenix, who revealed a great deal about her career trajectory, which include how she came up with her Glamazon moniker after watching an episode of the hit HBO series, Sex and the City. Hear Phoenix’s story below.

I had to start over. I was looking for a way to repackage myself and catch everyone’s attention again like I had the first time. They knew I could wrestle, I needed something more. I was watching Sex and the City and I heard the term ‘Glamazon’ used and was like, ‘That would make a fabulous moniker. I got a phone call that said, ‘You’re going back on the road,’ and it never stopped. I started creating the tiara look to stand out, to have one item that would brand me amongst the women. It was my Bret Hart sunglasses.

WWE Icons can be watched on the WWE Network on Peacock. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)