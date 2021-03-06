WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was the latest guest on WWE’s The Bump to discuss a number of different topics, most notably her thoughts on her husband Edge’s feud with Universal champion Roman Reigns, and how she believes Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair should headline one night of this year’s two-night WrestleMania. Highlights are below.

How she’s eager to see the Edge and Roman feud play out:

I feel like the cool thing with Roman Reigns and Edge facing each other at WrestleMania is that I’m not sure which way this is going to go,” she admitted. “Spear versus spear; but also have two of the most savage human beings on the microphone that I have ever heard. I feel like we’re going to hear some vitriol on the mic like we’ve never heard before. I’m just excited to watch this play out.

On Sasha vs. Bianca:

A dream matchup! This matchup up could go either way. Sasha Banks had arguable not only the greatest year of her career in 2020 but maybe of any Superstar on the brand. Then, you bring up Bianca Belair, who is just on the cusp of breaking through to being this dominant athlete across all brands. I’ve been saying it for a long time, but everyone sees something in her. She is such an intelligent young lady and a role model. I would love to see her finally get her shining moment. I don’t see that being anything else other than a main event.

