WWE Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix recently spoke with News18 to hype up this weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, where the Glamazon tags with her husband Edge to take on The Miz and Maryse. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
How she got hurt during the 2020 Royal Rumble matchup:
I had an injury where I accidentally bumped the back of my head onto the ring post and unfortunately suffered a laceration on my scalp and I was bleeding throughout. I was in the match for 30 odd minutes, quite a considerable amount of time with the injury. WWE medical checked me out to make sure that I was safe to go and I was fine; I did not have any wooziness or anything. It was quite an experience, I had a lot of family members there and we had kind of debated whether or not we were going to bring our children – 3 and 6 at that time – to the event and I am really glad that we didn’t. Because I would not have wanted them to be scared seeing mom injured. Nevertheless, it was a great experience in the sense it reminded me… I always had doubts and insecurities about whether I can still perform to the level I used to when I was full-time with WWE, but in that instance I really felt proud that I could overcome a situation like that and still be my best and perform and go the distance.
On Rhea Ripley and how she wants to work with her in the future:
I adore Rhea Ripley. I relate this a lot to motherhood. I see my own daughters growing up into the people they are becoming, the young ladies they are becoming. I have known Rhea since she was barely 20 years old. She came to the U.S. from Australia for the inaugural Mae Young Classic and she was in this giant scramble among talented women from all over the world. So young and so willing to just give it her all. I could tell she had not quite found herself in that moment – there was lot of comparison to Charlotte and she had a lot of growing to do, to find who she is; which everybody does at that age. And I watched her do that and it was a pleasure in NXT to kind of watch her find herself, and find who she is and the skin she is comfortable in. So I am so proud for her and I love seeing her flourish as a superstar. We got to take a picture together at RAW this past week, which was something I have been wanting to do, because you know I wanted to see like Rhea Ripley in her final form beside The Glamazon, and if our paths never cross again in wrestling, at least we will have that moment in time. But she is a talent I absolutely will love to work with at any capacity. She is awesome.