WWE Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix recently spoke with News18 to hype up this weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, where the Glamazon tags with her husband Edge to take on The Miz and Maryse. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How she got hurt during the 2020 Royal Rumble matchup:

I had an injury where I accidentally bumped the back of my head onto the ring post and unfortunately suffered a laceration on my scalp and I was bleeding throughout. I was in the match for 30 odd minutes, quite a considerable amount of time with the injury. WWE medical checked me out to make sure that I was safe to go and I was fine; I did not have any wooziness or anything. It was quite an experience, I had a lot of family members there and we had kind of debated whether or not we were going to bring our children – 3 and 6 at that time – to the event and I am really glad that we didn’t. Because I would not have wanted them to be scared seeing mom injured. Nevertheless, it was a great experience in the sense it reminded me… I always had doubts and insecurities about whether I can still perform to the level I used to when I was full-time with WWE, but in that instance I really felt proud that I could overcome a situation like that and still be my best and perform and go the distance.

On Rhea Ripley and how she wants to work with her in the future: