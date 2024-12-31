AEW wrestler Keith Lee is on the mend and focusing on his recovery and fitness.

Despite the setbacks from his injury and the surgeries he required, the latest photo shared by his wife, WWE Superstar Michin, shows him in fantastic shape.

Although Lee hasn’t been seen in the ring for over a year and was removed from AEW’s Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view event, the updates surrounding his injury and health suggest that he’s focused on getting back to his best.

Michin tweeted, “Thank you for an incredible 2024! Can’t wait to see what 2025 has in store for us all. Manifesting success !! Be safe tonight, don’t drink and drive. #NYE2025″

You can check out the photo below:

Thank you for an incredible 2024! Can’t wait to see what 2025 has in store for us all. Manifesting success !! Be safe tonight, don’t drink and drive.#NYE2025 pic.twitter.com/VlvaqXsSY4 — Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) December 31, 2024

Beth Phoenix has been open about her body transformation journey, and a recent post on Instagram highlights her progress over the past year.

Since retiring from full-time competition in WWE in 2012 and taking on various roles within the company, including commentary for WWE NXT, Phoenix has continued to evolve both personally and physically.

She last competed in a WWE match in February 2023, during a mixed-tag team match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event alongside her husband, Adam “Edge” Copeland, where they defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. Phoenix announced in August 2024 that she was no longer under contract with WWE.

You can check out the photos below: