WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is done with WWE.

According to PW Insider, the Glamazon’s contract has expired and she was not re-signed or given a legends deal. She last wrestled for WWE in 2023, and has also been doing some work as an announcer.

It is not known what Phoenix’s future holds in wrestling. Her husband, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (Edge), is currently a member of the AEW roster. Would you like to see Phoenix join team AEW? Give your thoughts in the comments below.