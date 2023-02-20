Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley) at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE this past Saturday night.

Phoenix has praised Bull Nakano in the past and paid tribute to her with face paint in the bout. Phoenix spoke about the influence Nakano has had on women’s wrestling by writing the following in this post on Instagram:

“Bull Nakano broke international barriers to bring the beauty and brutality of Japanese women’s wrestling to America. We will always remember you because you’ll always be a part of us.”

All-Japan Women’s Pro Wrestling was where Nakano competed for the majority of her wrestling career before she joined the WWE in 1994 and won the Women’s Championship there. Nakano left professional wrestling in 1997 after a stint in WCW.