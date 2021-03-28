On the most recent edition of WWE Icons Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix revisited her debut singles matchup on Monday Night Raw and reveals that she got her jaw broken by Victoria after a slap gone wrong. Highlights are below.

On the slap that broke her jaw:

I’m finally going to have my debut as a singles wrestler, and I’m facing Victoria, and we had something planned where I was supposed to slap and then slap back. When Victoria hit me, I had had my mouth open ever so slightly. I knew something was wrong. I stuck my tongue between my teeth and I was like ‘Oh there’s a gap there.’ So I thought something had happened and I’d lost a tooth. Trish [Stratus] took one look at me saw that I had a little bit of blood on my mouth, she’s just telling me ‘smile, look up, it’ll be okay.’

Says she thought she had only lost a tooth:

So Trish walks me up to the ramp and then they hustled me into medical. I’m sitting there and I’m kinda like ‘guys, I just lost a tooth, I’m sure it’s okay. I’m sitting on the thing and then they opened my mouth like this and I saw everyone in the room recoil [jumps back] like that and that’s when I knew it was probably bad.

On her trip to the hospital:

They take me to the hospital. I get x-rayed. They said your jaw is shattered, dislocated, displaced. One mandible’s up, one’s down. You have to have full plastic surgery to put everything back. You have to have steel plates in your face and screws, and it was a lot to take in. I just cried. I didn’t know what else to do. I just processed everything. I was like ‘I just had a singles match on Monday Night Raw and it’s over. Hold it. I just didn’t understand why after so many years, things were going to end like this and set me back.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)