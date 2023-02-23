Beth Phoenix is forever a perfectionist.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently returned to the ring alongside of her husband Edge at the Elimination Chamber premium live event, where the power couple defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley from the Judgment Day. The Glamazon recently spoke about this match during her chat with Busted Open Radio. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she was beating herself up for not keeping up at Elimination Chamber:

I was really beating myself up after the match because I really wanted to keep up. I felt like in some moments, I wasn’t there. I was talking to the Revival guys, FTR, and they gave me some great advice that I kind of leaned on. They said, ‘You know, the fact that we are perfectionists, that’s why we end up at the top of our business and being Hall of Fame.

What FTR told her that calmed her nerves:

The reason we are so hard on ourselves is because we perform at that level and expect that of ourselves.’ I was like, okay, I don’t want to take it so hard or take it home with me or really beat myself up, but at the same time, we know, no matter how good the performance is, we can always do better. I think that’s how you perform well for a long while in our business.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)