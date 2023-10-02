Last night WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (Edge) made his AEW debut at the promotion’s WrestleDream pay-per-view in Seattle, where the Rated R Superstar confronted his longtime friend/partner Christian Cage. It was announced shortly after that Copeland had signed a full-time deal with AEW and will be appearing on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite.

Fellow Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, who is married to Copeland, shared a photo of the message that he left her prior to making his debut, which unsubtly spells out AEW. The message reads, “B, heading to wAlk the dog bE back in a feW.”

The backstage reactions from WWE and AEW to Copeland joining AEW have been overwhelmingly positive. You can read about that by clicking here.