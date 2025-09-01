A better look at The Rock’s recent dramatic weight loss has surfaced.

As noted, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson arrived for the Venice Film Festival to promote “The Smashing Machine” film he stars in as MMA legend and former UFC fighter Mark Kerr.

While making the appearance, The Rock, who is preparing to film another dramatic-type role for a major motion picture with legendary director Martin Scorsese, showed up having dropped 60 pounds.

A better look at the much slimmer “Final Boss” has surfaced, with The Rock posing in front of the many media members at the annual Venice Film Festival in Italy, which you can view via media player embedded below.