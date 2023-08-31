AEW has announced that MJF and Adam Cole will be defending the ROH tag team titles at this Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago.

MJF revealed in a promo that was taped after last Sunday’s All In that a tag team Battle Royal will take place on this Friday’s Rampage, with the winners taking on Better Than You Bay Bay at All Out.

A Battle Royal on Rampage to decide who will face Adam Cole & MJF for the #ROH World Tag Team Titles at #AEWAllOut and then a tournament where the winner will be the number one contender for the #AEW World Title??@The_MJF needs that week off. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/e1JmDz7l3q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 31, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT PPV:

AEW International Championship Match:

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy or Penta El Zero Miedo

AEW TNT Championship:

Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW TBS Championship:

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho

ROH Tag Team Championship Match:

Better Than You Bay Bay (MJF & Adam Cole) vs. TBD

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, The Gunns) vs. Young Bucks & FTR