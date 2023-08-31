AEW has announced that MJF and Adam Cole will be defending the ROH tag team titles at this Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago.
MJF revealed in a promo that was taped after last Sunday’s All In that a tag team Battle Royal will take place on this Friday’s Rampage, with the winners taking on Better Than You Bay Bay at All Out.
A Battle Royal on Rampage to decide who will face Adam Cole & MJF for the #ROH World Tag Team Titles at #AEWAllOut and then a tournament where the winner will be the number one contender for the #AEW World Title??@The_MJF needs that week off.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 31, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT PPV:
AEW International Championship Match:
Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy or Penta El Zero Miedo
AEW TNT Championship:
Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin
AEW TBS Championship:
Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho
ROH Tag Team Championship Match:
Better Than You Bay Bay (MJF & Adam Cole) vs. TBD
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro
Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita
Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, The Gunns) vs. Young Bucks & FTR