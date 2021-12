The betting odds for the Winter is Coming special themed episode of AEW Dynamite on December 15 from Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center has been released.

Adam Page is a massive favorite to win the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Here are the odds, courtesy of BetOnline.com:

World Title Match: Adam “Hangman” Page (-345) vs Bryan Danielson (+225)

MJF (-625) vs Dante Martin (+350) for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

Hikaru Shida (-500) vs Serena Deeb (+300)

Wardlow (-1250) vs Matt Sydal (+550)