BetOnline has released their betting odds for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and the Women’s Royal Rumble Match at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

According to their odds, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E and WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Bill Goldberg are among the favorites to win the 30-Man Rumble Match. Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss are among the favorites for the 30-Woman Rumble Match.

You can see their full list of betting odds for the 2021 Royal Rumble below:

Men’s Royal Rumble

Big E 3/1

Edge 3/1

Goldberg 3/1

Brock Lesnar 5/1

Keith Lee 5/1

AJ Styles 10/1

Kevin Owens 10/1

Daniel Bryan 12/1

Roman Reigns 12/1

The Rock 12/1

Bray Wyatt 16/1

Drew McIntyre 16/1

Jey Uso 18/1

Braun Strowman 20/1

CM Punk 22/1

Adam Cole 25/1

Matt Riddle 25/1

Seth Rollins 25/1

John Cena 28/1

Aleister Black 33/1

Andrade 33/1

Bobby Lashley 33/1

Finn Balor 33/1

Karrion Kross 33/1

Lars Sullivan 33/1

Otis 33/1

Baron Corbin 40/1

Buddy Murphy 40/1

Kofi Kingston 40/1

Mustafa Ali 40/1

Randy Orton 40/1

Samoa Joe 40/1

Apollo Crews 50/1

Conor McGregor 50/1

Jeff Hardy 50/1

Johnny Gargano 50/1

Ricochet 50/1

Sheamus 50/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 50/1

The Miz 50/1

Tommasso Ciampa 50/1

Tyson Fury 50/1

Walter 50/1

Xavier Woods 50/1

Angel Garza 66/1

Dominik Mysterio 66/1

Elias 66/1

Pete Dunne 66/1

Rey Mysterio 66/1

Christian 80/1

Kane 80/1

The Undertaker 80/1

Triple H 80/1

Stone Cold Steve Austin 100/1

Shane McMahon 125/1

Vince McMahon 250/1

Women’s Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair 9/2

Rhea Ripley 5/1

Alexa Bliss 6/1

Ronda Rousey 7/1

Shayna Baszler 8/1

Becky Lynch 9/1

Bayley 10/1

Charlotte Flair 12/1

Sasha Banks 14/1

Nia Jax 16/1

Asuka 20/1

Io Shirai 20/1

Paige 20/1

Carmella 25/1

Lacey Evans 25/1

Lana 25/1

Mandy Rose 25/1

Peyton Royce 25/1

Eva Marie 33/1

Liv Morgan 33/1

Nikki Cross 33/1

Ruby Riott 33/1

Sonya Deville 33/1

Toni Storm 33/1

Candice LeRae 40/1

Naomi 40/1

Natalya 40/1

Dakota Kai 50/1

Dana Brooke 50/1

Ember Moon 50/1

Mia Yim 50/1

Tegan Nox 50/1

Billy Kay 66/1

Chelsea Green 66/1

Mercedes Martinez 66/1

Sarah Logan 66/1

Tamina 66/1

Piper Niven 80/1

Trish Stratus 80/1

Kelly Kelly 100/1

Lita 100/1

Stephanie McMahon 150/1

(H/T to Fightful Select)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.