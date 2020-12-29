BetOnline has released their odds for which Superstars will be top champions in WWE at the end of 2021.

They have current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns still holding that title at the end of the year, with Seth Rollins and WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E as favorites. They have current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt as favorites for that title. RAW Women’s Champion favorites include current champion Asuka, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Asuka’s partner with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Charlotte Flair. For the SmackDown Women’s Champion at the end of 2021, favorites include current champion Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, and Bayley, among others.

You can see their full lists of odds on top WWE champions at the end of 2021 below:

Universal Champion at the End of 2021

Roman Reigns 2/5

Big E 4/1

Seth Rollins 5/1

Kevin Owens 10/1

Daniel Bryan 16/1

Otis 20/1

The Rock 20/1

Jey Uso 25/1

King Corbin 25/1

Lars Sullivan 25/1

Aleister Black 33/1

Murphy 33/1

Sami Zayn 33/1

WWE Champion at the End of 2021

Drew McIntyre 2/1

Brock Lesnar 3/1

AJ Styles 4/1

The Fiend 5/1

Keith Lee 6/1

Edge 8/1

Braun Strowman 12/1

Randy Orton 12/1

Riddle 14/1

Bobby Lashley 16/1

Samoa Joe 20/1

Jeff Hardy 25/1

Elias 33/1

Shane McMahon 100/1

Vince McMahon 100/1

RAW Women’s Champion at the End of 2021

Becky Lynch 2/1

Charlotte Flair 3/1

Alexa Bliss 4/1

Asuka 4/1

Shayna Baszler 6/1

Lacey Evans 16/1

Mandy Rose 16/1

Nia Jax 20/1

Peyton Royce 20/1

Dana Brooke 25/1

Lana 25/1

Naomi 25/1

Nikki Cross 25/1

Stephanie McMahon 50/1

SmackDown Women’s Champion at the End of 2021

Sasha Banks 3/2

Bianca Belair 5/2

Bayley 3/1

Carmella 8/1

Liv Morgan 20/1

Ruby Riott 20/1

Billie Kay 25/1

Mickie James 33/1

Natalya 33/1

Tamina 33/1

(H/T to Fightful Select)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.