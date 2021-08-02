CM Punk is reportedly in talks with AEW about an in-ring return. He has yet to sign a contract. The belief is if he does sign then he would make his promotional debut on the same week as All Out in September or the August 20th Rampage episode in Chicago.

Bet Online has decided to set up a betting market for who his first opponents will be. People can bet on who they think it will be. Currently, Daniel Bryan and Darby Allin are the favorites to wrestle the former WWE Champion. Here’s the list: