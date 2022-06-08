For the last year, there has been speculation about The Rock coming back for one more match at WWE WrestleMania where he would wrestle Roman Reigns.

Because of The Rock’s Hollywood schedule, it couldn’t happen at WrestleMania 38, but now, the company is looking at WrestleMania 39 next year as a possibility.

BetOnline posted odds for one potential match on the WrestleMania 39 card. The Rock is a +135 (27/20) underdog while Reigns is a -175 (4/7) favorite.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported Rock-Reigns was the tentative plan for WrestleMania 39. Bryan Alvarez has also reported that Rock has zero movie obligations during Q1 of 2023, which leaves an opening for the bout.