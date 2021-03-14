On Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was confirmed that Apollo Crews will challenge Big E for the Intercontinental Title at the Fastlane pay-per-view event.

According to Kambi, Apollo Crews is the 3/4 favorite to win the title while Big E is the 19/20 underdog.

WWE Fastlane takes place on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks are the other matches confirmed thus far.