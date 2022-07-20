Ric Flair is set to wrestle his last match on July 31 when he teams with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett from Nashville, TN.

BetOnline has released various odds that can be bet on for the bout. Flair and El Idolo are heavy favorites to defeat Jarrett and Lethal. Here is the full list of bets fans can make:

Tag Team Match

Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo -2000 (1/20)

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal +700 (7/1)

First to Bleed

Jeff Jarrett: +125 (5/4)

Ric Flair: +175 (7/4)

Jay Lethal: +240 (12/5)

Andrade El Idolo: +400 (4/1)

Ric Flair Move Performed First

Knife Edge Chop: -110 (10/11)

Elbow Drop: +300 (3/1)

Leg Drop: +400 (4/1)

Body Slam: +500(5/1)

Figure 4: +500 (5/1)

Suplex: +900 (9/1)

Ric Flair Robe Color

Gold: +150 (3/2)

Red: +180 (9/5)

Blue: +300 (3/1)

White: +600 (6/1)

Purple: +1000 (10/1)

Black: +1200 (12/1)

Pink: +2000 (20/1)

Green: +2500 (25/1)

Will a Guitar be broken in the match?

Yes: +150 (3/2)

No: -200 (10/11)