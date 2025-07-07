Scammers frequently impersonate wrestlers online to trick unsuspecting fans, and now a new social media account is falsely claiming to be Jeff Hardy.
On Twitter, Hardy’s wife Beth issued a warning, making it clear that the account in question has no connection to the TNA star and former WWE World Champion.
Many wrestlers have spoken out about imposters, including a well-known case in which a man lost $1 million to a fake Alexa Bliss account.
Jeff Hardy is currently signed with TNA Wrestling but has been sidelined since March due to a lower-body injury.
Happy Sunday, everyone!
Jeff did NOT make a new IG with his @TikTok name @enlightenedjeffhardy It’s a fake. Just like the “verified” Jeff Hardy @facebook. Still don’t know how that slipped thru the cracks 🤦🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️
— Beth Hardy (@BethBrittHardy_) July 6, 2025