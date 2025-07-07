Scammers frequently impersonate wrestlers online to trick unsuspecting fans, and now a new social media account is falsely claiming to be Jeff Hardy.

On Twitter, Hardy’s wife Beth issued a warning, making it clear that the account in question has no connection to the TNA star and former WWE World Champion.

Many wrestlers have spoken out about imposters, including a well-known case in which a man lost $1 million to a fake Alexa Bliss account.

Jeff Hardy is currently signed with TNA Wrestling but has been sidelined since March due to a lower-body injury.