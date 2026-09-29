Beyond Wrestling says its Thursday night run in Worcester, Massachusetts, will reach five straight years this week. The promotion has named its October 1 Wrestling Open show “Five Years Strong,” marking the anniversary of the first Uncharted Territory season three episode on October 1, 2021.

Beyond says it has not missed a Thursday in that span, including holidays such as Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. The company has taken the weekly series through several Worcester venues, including White Eagle, Electric Haze, Ralph’s Rock Diner and The Palladium.

Thursday’s show is scheduled for White Eagle at 116–120 Green Street in Worcester. The official event listing has doors opening at 7:30 p.m., a spotlight match at 7:45 p.m. and an 8 p.m. bell time. Beyond is advertising $10 admission at the door if tickets remain.

The promotion’s anniversary message calls the run “Every Thursday Forever.” This week’s event gives that slogan a specific milestone, five years after the first show in the current streak.

Sources: Beyond Wrestling’s anniversary announcement, its follow-up on the weekly streak, and the official Wrestling Open event listing.