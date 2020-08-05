Beyond Wrestling Hosting Event In New Jersey, Fans Required To Wear Masks

Beyond Wrestling issued the following on Twitter announcing an event on August 23rd from Atlantic City in New Jersey. The show, which will require fans to wear medical masks and social distance to avoid the spread of COVID-19, will air on the IndependentWrestling.TV. Tickets are set to go on sale beginning tomorrow. Check out all the details below.
BREAKING: Beyond Wrestling returns to Atlantic City, NJ on Sunday, August 23 streaming live on @indiewrestling starting at 1pm ET! Tickets go on sale this Thursday, August 6 at 8pm ET but you can email [email protected] for exclusive online presale to get the best seats.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED FOR THIS OUTDOOR EVENT.
ALL SEATING WILL BE SPACED IN ACCORDANCE WITH SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES.
WE WILL HAVE PLENTY OF HAND SANITIZER AND WILL BE TAKING YOUR TEMPERATURE WHEN YOU ARRIVE AT THE EVENT.
IF YOU HAVE ANY SYMPTOMS, PLEASE SIT THIS ONE OUT.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED FOR THIS OUTDOOR EVENT.
ALL SEATING WILL BE SPACED IN ACCORDANCE WITH SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES.
WE WILL HAVE PLENTY OF HAND SANITIZER AND WILL BE TAKING YOUR TEMPERATURE WHEN YOU ARRIVE AT THE EVENT.
IF YOU HAVE ANY SYMPTOMS, PLEASE SIT THIS ONE OUT.
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) August 5, 2020
- WWE Producer Pat Buck Posts Message for Those Who Don’t Know About His Career
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- The Rock Responds to Daniel Bryan’s Tweet About a Possible Match
- AEW Star No Longer on Twitter After Criticism from Fans
- Top WWE Stars Reportedly Wanted to Work with FTR In WWE
- Arn Anderson Says He Knew Horsewomen Would Be Stars, Questions WWE’s “Idiot” Choice To Have Charlotte Lose Her Raw Debut
- Hornswoggle On The Longest He’s Ever Spent Hiding Under A Ring
- XFL Creditors File Motion Objecting to Purchase By The Rock and His Partners
- Chris Jericho Reveals That The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds Have Officially Signed AEW Contracts
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch