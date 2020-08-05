Beyond Wrestling Hosting Event In New Jersey, Fans Required To Wear Masks

Beyond Wrestling issued the following on Twitter announcing an event on August 23rd from Atlantic City in New Jersey. The show, which will require fans to wear medical masks and social distance to avoid the spread of COVID-19, will air on the IndependentWrestling.TV. Tickets are set to go on sale beginning tomorrow. Check out all the details below.

BREAKING: Beyond Wrestling returns to Atlantic City, NJ on Sunday, August 23 streaming live on @indiewrestling starting at 1pm ET! Tickets go on sale this Thursday, August 6 at 8pm ET but you can email [email protected] for exclusive online presale to get the best seats.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED FOR THIS OUTDOOR EVENT.

ALL SEATING WILL BE SPACED IN ACCORDANCE WITH SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES.

WE WILL HAVE PLENTY OF HAND SANITIZER AND WILL BE TAKING YOUR TEMPERATURE WHEN YOU ARRIVE AT THE EVENT.

IF YOU HAVE ANY SYMPTOMS, PLEASE SIT THIS ONE OUT.