IMPACT Wrestling star Bhupinder Gujjar recently appeared on the MuscleManMalcolm program to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how he hopes to become the promotion’s first ever Indian world champion.

Gujjar recently challenged for the Digital Media championship when it was still held by Brian Myers, but came up short. Gujjar has not become discouraged by the loss, as the dream of carrying a world title is the biggest goal he is aiming his eyes on.

My goal is the World Championship, for sure. Because as far as I know, we don’t have any Indian guys who have won any kind of titles. So that’s my biggest goal, too. To be the World Champion for IMPACT. I know have to go a long way. But I’m ready to do it. I’m ready to. I almost had my Digital Media Title.

