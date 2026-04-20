Bianca Belair is stepping into a brand new chapter, and she chose the biggest stage possible to share the news.

In a surprise moment at WrestleMania 42, Belair appeared and revealed that she is pregnant, drawing a massive reaction from the crowd and fans watching around the world.

Shortly after the show, Belair took to Instagram to open up about the emotional experience behind the moment.

“Same venue. Different result,” she wrote. “his year. I win,” she added in a post tagging her significant other, fellow WWE Superstar Montez Ford.

The EST didn’t hold back when describing what led up to her appearance.

“I was so nervous to pop my little private bubble and share this moment but I’m so overwhelmed and truly overjoyed with the outpouring love and support,” she continued. “I was literally shaking and crying backstage before I came out.”

A huge moment, both personally and professionally.

Belair went on to reflect on the challenges she’s faced over the past year, while expressing optimism about what’s ahead.

“This year has been so hard in ways you guys just REALLY don’t even know but everything TRULY happens for a reason. There has been so many twists and turns but ending here has made it all worth it. I’ll be back! But until then enjoy this ride with me!”

Belair has been out of action since WrestleMania 41 due to a finger injury, but based on her message, it’s clear she plans to return to the ring down the line.