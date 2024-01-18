Bianca Belair and Montez Ford appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show to promote their new reality show “Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez,” airing on Hulu beginning February 2nd. Here are the highlights:

Belair on filming the show:

“We’re so used to having the camera in our face. It’s like we’re used to that red button coming on and I’m Bianca Belair and he’s Montez Ford and we’re in a wrestling ring, but all of a sudden these cameras are in our house and it’s like, oh, it’s new, but it’s also like non-stop. You know, we were filming the reality series. It was from the road to WrestleMania from January all the way into maybe like May or June, every single day, no days off.”

On their show:

Ford: “This was never the plan to actually go and have a reality show or to do all these other things together. The plan was always, hey, it’s just you and me no matter what, and this is what it turned out to be. So I think we’re blessed and fortunate that it’s happening and I think everybody will see a different side and just see us just being normal, you know, everything outside of wrestling, seeing us go through similar things because granted, we’re wrestling in WWE, but we’re still going through the same human struggles and everything else.”

Belair: ‘We were very, very adamant on just making it real and genuine and not coming home. One thing we didn’t want was the red light to come on at our house and now we’re performing like we’re in the ring. I’m a little bit more laid back and even keel. We wanted it to be real and genuine.”