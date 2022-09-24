WWE Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair appeared on today’s ESPN College Gameday to pick who she thinks would win in today’s NCAA College Football matchups. Check out a clip of the EST below.

Coach may live in Florida, but that's not stopping him from picking Tennessee to beat the Gators‼️ pic.twitter.com/3gWBtJIeAB — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 24, 2022

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, including Sami Zayn becoming an Honorary Uce and the clash between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. Check out the full list below.