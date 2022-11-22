Team Damage CTRL has earned the numbers advantage for the Women’s War Games match at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series event.

Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW was headlined by Rhea Ripley defeating Asuka to earn the War Games advantage for her team.

On a related note, Team Bianca, as WWE is now calling the team, won’t reveal their fifth member until Friday’s go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. Tonight’s RAW saw RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair announce that the final member of her team will be introduced on SmackDown, which brought boos from the RAW crowd. For those who missed it before, you can click here for a major spoiler on the final member of Team Bianca.

The match currently has Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and “Michin” Mia Yim vs. Ripley, Bayley, Nikki Cross, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Friday’s SmackDown will also feature Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match to determine the advantage for the Men’s War Games match.

The 2022 WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, November 26 from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Below is the updated card:

5-on-5 Men’s War Games Match

Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens)

Numbers Advantage: TBD on SmackDown.

5-on-5 Women’s War Games Match

Team Bianca (RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, 1 Superstar TBA) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley)

Numbers Advantage: Team Damage CTRL.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins (c)

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on WWE Survivor Series.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.