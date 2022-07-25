WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with the New York Post to hype up this weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event, where the EST will defend her gold once again against the woman who defeated her in 26 seconds at last year’s SummerSlam, Becky Lynch. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Rhea Ripley getting injured:

With the issue that Rhea Ripley and I have, it’s a huge match that everyone’s excited for, I’m excited for. I feel like Rhea Ripley and I are both at the forefront of a new generation of women in WWE. To see us go head to head and see who comes out on top is something everyone is looking forward to. It was a little discouraging and frustrating that we weren’t able to have that happen. But in the end, I feel like it’s even more build-up for when it finally is gonna happen. I’ve always seen that match as a WrestleMania type of match as well.

Says a feud with Ripley on the main roster has a ton of potential:

I definitely think this is going to last years and years and years. We didn’t just start on Raw and SmackDown at the same time. This goes all the way back to NXT when we first got into NXT. Us being the final two in the Royal Rumble [two years ago] and then both winning titles at WrestleMania the same exact year, we have both been on opposite sides doing equally amazing things.

On a potential dream match with Jade Cargill: