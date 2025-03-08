The announced attendance at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA for WWE SmackDown was 16,728. This was a legitimate sellout.

Several members of the Philadelphia 76ers NBA team were in attendance at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Philly.

Randy Orton kicked off this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, making his first appearance since taking a Piledriver from Kevin Owens at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Orton started by addressing John Cena’s heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025, joking that Cena, once at the top of the industry, is now the “Rock’s bottom.”

Orton then shifted his focus to Kevin Owens, commenting on his recent back injury that nearly ended his career. He mentioned that the injury made him cherish every moment in the ring and try to keep his anger in check. However, his encounter with Owens at Elimination Chamber changed that. Now, Orton has declared that he will prove that Pat McAfee is the second-best punter in WWE today.

“The voices started talking to me again.” A warning to @FightOwensFight, you’ve awoken a @RandyOrton we haven’t seen in more than a decade. 😬#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4aSxWULvTz — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2025



On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) faced Los Garza (Angel and Berto) and The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) in a Number One Contender’s Match.

While The Motor City Machine Guns were close to winning, Alex Shelley was knocked to the outside and Wilson took advantage and pinned Chris Sabin.

As a result, Pretty Deadly earned a title shot against #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), who will defend the WWE Tag Team Championships on next week’s episode of SmackDown.

PRETTY DEADLY STEAL THE WIN! THEY ARE THE NEW #1 CONTENDERS 🔥🔥🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/KS45xYs3a7 — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) March 8, 2025

And finally, Bianca Belair confronted Naomi on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, demanding to know if she had attacked Jade Cargill before WWE Survivor Series 2024.

Naomi hesitated at first, but eventually admitted to the attack. She explained that she felt overshadowed by Bianca’s success and believed Jade had mooched off of it. Naomi said she felt abandoned but kept quiet out of respect for their greatness. Belair declared that she was done with Naomi for good, calling her an “ungrateful b*tch” as she walked away. Naomi repeatedly told Bianca she loved her.

Jade Cargill then made her entrance and attacked Naomi, delivering her finishing move, Jaded, before leaving her lying in the ring.