Bianca Belair isn’t hiding the grind behind her comeback.

The former multi-time women’s champion took to Instagram this week to provide a raw and honest look at her ongoing injury recovery, sharing a series of videos documenting her physical therapy sessions.

Throughout the clips, Belair can be seen visibly wincing and flinching as she works through the exercises, showing just how painful the process has been behind the scenes.

She also posted a photo of her finger wrapped in a bandage and opened up about the daily challenges she’s facing.

“Most days after therapy this is what happens. My finger just stiffens back up. It feels like I’m constantly starting over and everything it’s painful. Every hour I’m trying to move it so eventually it won’t be this way. Also, trying to keep scar tissue from forming again.”

It’s clearly been a frustrating road.

Belair originally suffered the injury following her critically acclaimed triple threat match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The bout was widely praised as one of the standout matches of the event, but Belair exited with a finger injury that ultimately sidelined her for months.

While she later made an appearance as a special guest referee at Evolution 2025, she has yet to return to active in-ring competition.

Belair also underwent surgery in February 2026 as part of the recovery process.