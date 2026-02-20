How is “The EST of WWE” doing after going under the knife?
Let’s find out!
Bianca Belair surfaced via social media on Thursday with a post shared on her official Instagram page.
The post includes a statement and some media shared to her fans after undergoing surgery for her finger injuries.
She wrote the following:
10 months post injury, 8 months of rehab, 5 Dr’s Later…
And we are FINALLY here.
Now I can finally start to put this behind me.
Thank you so much Dr. Desai for hearing me and fixing me!
Fingers and JOINTS are complicated, frustrating, confusing, essential… if you don’t get it… consider yourself lucky and I hope you never have to find out.
Maybe one day I’ll go into detail but it’s a lot.
Thank you to those who have sent so much love my way and continue to.
💋
*Graphic photo from surgery… I was going to post the video but it was a little more graphic than the photo and I didn’t want to freak out some people too badly lol*