WWE SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with DC101 about a number of different topics, including her history making year with the company and why she doesn’t want to do a hair versus hair matchup. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she feels very blessed for having a history making career:

I just know that I’m very, very, very blessed and I’ve had a great year, just to be able to accomplish, not just all of the things that I’ve accomplished this year, but just one of the things that I’ve accomplished this year. It’s just amazing the journey that I’ve had and everything’s just come so quickly. Even being able to go to WrestleMania and main event WrestleMania, that’s what we worked for. That’s what our goal here is in WWE. Some people don’t even ever get to that moment.

Says she doesn’t want to a hair vs. hair match:

Let’s see, I’m really looking forward to a Steel Cage Match, Iron Woman Match. I’ve heard people talk about Hair vs. Hair Match, I don’t want to do that, but I just want to be in as many matches as possible that I’ve never done before with any stipulation. I want to defend my title in the toughest and the hardest ways possible to just keep cementing the fact that I am the SmackDown Women’s Champion. That’s what it’s supposed to be.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)